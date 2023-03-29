New Israeli law prohibits non-kosher for passover food in hospitals

The new law requires hospital directors to "take into consideration the rights and needs of patients" before making such a decision

The Knesset (Israeli parliament) passed a law on Tuesday allowing hospitals to ban all foods containing hametz (sourdough), during the holiday of Pesach (Jewish Passover).

Proposed by the ultra-orthodox United Torah Judaism party, the law allows hospitals to ban products to all visitors and staff, including those who are not Jewish.

The new law requires the hospital director to "take into consideration the rights and needs of patients" before making such a decision. It also requires the hospital's website to mentions the new law, as well as having signs within the building itself, so that hospital employees and patients are kept informed of the situation.

AP Photo/Oded Balilty Israeli workers of "Matzot Aviv" bakery load Matzah, unleavened bread, into boxes in the town of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Many non-Jewish or secular Jewish hospital staff members could now be banned from bringing home-cooked meals to their workplace during Passover.

Knesset member from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party Ouriel Bousso, who chairs the Knesset health committee that prepared the bill, declared last week that it was "balanced." Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak, meanwhile, denounced the bill as "a new layer of religious coercion imposed on the public."

The United Torah Judaism Party introduced the bill in response to a 2020 Supreme Court decision, which prohibited hospitals from searching bags for hametz during Passover. The Court's decision followed petitions describing the initiative as "intrusive."