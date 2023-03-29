Israel: Religious Zionist MK Rothman talks judicial overhaul with i24NEWS

'The Israeli public understands the urgent need for judicial reform. Democracy can’t continue when the court has zero trust in one side of the political field'

As negotiations to reach a compromise on the Israeli government’s proposed judicial overhaul resumed on Wednesday, MK Simcha Rothman spoke with i24NEWS about why the reforms would only strengthen the Jewish state’s democracy.

After significant public and international pressure had brought on 12 straight weeks of nationwide protests, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to temporarily halt the legislation process to allow a “real opportunity for real dialogue,” but stressed that a reform would be passed either way to “restore the balance.”

Earlier this week, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called on Netanyahu as well as opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz engage in talks with the aim of reaching an agreement on the reforms – which would severely curb the Supreme Court’s powers and give the government full control over judicial appointments. As a result, representatives from each figure’s party met at Herzog’s residence to hash things out.

“There is no [parliament] member in this (Likud) group, unlike the other groups,” said Rothman, chair of the Israeli parliament’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee and a key supporter of the judicial shakeup.

“Our coalition functions as one unit. It’s not about this party or that party sending who. Most of the people are on the behalf of the government, which I think it s a good message because… the government and coalition should act as one unit,” he told i24NEWS in an interview.

“But I want to address this: There won’t be any threat to the [Supreme] Court’s independence with this reform. The Israeli public as a democracy must have the right to elect its judges. The fact that there are self-appointing judges, that is unchecked and unbalanced, that is a threat to Israeli democracy.”

Alongside Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin who initially proposed the judicial reforms, Rothman is a key figure in driving the legislation forward. Asked if he was being consulted in the Herzog-led negotiations, Rothman assured that “nothing has changed.”

“The leader of this effort is Levin. Of course, I drafted the law and worked to pass it until it went to the plenum. But nothing has changed. The fact we have negotiations is a blessing,” he continued.

“I didn’t think there was a need to stop the legislation in order to get people together for negotiations, but we accepted and Netanyahu made his choice to go that way.”

Asked if there were any red lines for him in the negotiations, Rothman was clear about one: “To have negotiations with the media is one that I won’t pass.”

“I think it’s very clear and the polls show it. The Israeli public understands the urgent need for judicial reform. The people understand that democracy can’t continue when the court has zero trust in one side of the political field,” he explained.

“The courts can’t be portrayed as one-sided, and the fact that one side of the political system feels the court is with them, that is the best proof that we need reform.”

“What stopped any agreement was not about the details. You’ll see that a major part of protestors and the opposition don’t want to reach a compromise, to sit and talk. They don't care about judicial reform,” he claimed.

To end the interview, Rothman spoke to recent calls by the United States for Israel to scrap the judicial overhaul: “This issue is an internal issue. It’s not a good idea to have anyone outside of Israel interfering in the mechanisms of Israeli democracy. Even people who don't agree with certain aspects of the reform must respect Israeli democracy, especially our friends.”