Last Saturday, Gallant called for the suspension of the judicial reform and was fired by Prime Minister Netanyahu the following day

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is considering apologizing for the timing of his statement against the government’s judicial overhaul plans, media reported on Wednesday.

The move is seen as part of a compromise aimed at keeping him in his position after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Gallant’s sacking, which triggered mass nationwide protests and a general strike. Netanyahu was then forced to postpone the legislation to give the coalition time to negotiate with the opposition.

Last Saturday, Gallant called to halt legislation of the judicial reform and to seek broad consensus on the issue, citing security consequences the rift was having on the Israeli military. Netanyahu’s decision to fire him the following day was met with widespread criticism even among some members of the governing coalition, who noted that now is not the time to leave Israel without a defense minister.

Gallant, however, is still serving as defense minister since no official notice of termination has been handed to him. Media reports suggest that coalition members, including Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, asked Netanyahu to reverse his decision and keep Gallant in his post. Deri and Gallant reportedly held talks on Wednesday about a compromise deal with the prime minister.