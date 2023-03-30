Opinion: Why victory of Israel’s right-wing coalition heralded its failure

Scoring 64 out of the 120 seats in parliament was so unexpected that the winners of the election believed that everything was allowed now

Even if Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will never admit it, his announcement of freezing the judicial reform on March 27 was an admission of a painful political failure for the current government.

Reasons for the setback

Firstly, the tremendously well-orchestrated protest campaign, funded with millions of shekels by opponents of the reform in Israel and abroad. De facto, with this campaign, the opposition has monopolized in the streets the power that it did not obtain on November 1, 2022, at the election polls. And they didn't let go until Netanyahu got down on one knee.

Thanks to the massive support Israeli media committed to the opposition, thanks to the government’s legal adviser who has become a real anti-reform Trojan horse, thanks to the astounding complacency of the military staff towards reservists who have threatened to no longer serve if the reform was passed and finally, thanks to a terribly abusive use of a semantic-catastrophe of "dictatorship," the opponents of the reform finally won their case.

A coalition government drunk on power

But this success of the opposition might have never materialized, had it not been for the (too) clear victory of the Israeli right in the November 1 election, and the intoxication of power that it provoked in the ranks of the coalition. Nobody on the right had considered such a favorable scenario. Scoring 64 out of the 120 seats in parliament (Knesset) was so unexpected that the winners of the election believed that everything was allowed now.

Deprived of power for a year and a half, the right-wing coalition returned hungry for action. As if they ruled the world with their 14 parliament seats, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich despised their adversaries. Shas party leader Aryeh Deri had a special law passed to allow him to become a minister again.

And Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin hastened to present his judicial reform, barely five days after the formation of the government. Without a single debate within the government, without a single consultation with the opposition.

Instead of acting with cunning and skill as Judge Aaron Barak had done in the 1990s to trigger his "judicial revolution," Levin and MK Simcha Rothman messed up. Instead of administering this reform in small doses and discreetly, they preferred to throw a real stone into the pond.

As the anger of the opposition rumbled, Levin showed himself to be arrogant and above all incapable of evaluating the consequences of his approach. This disdain, the coalition has demonstrated again by taking no action to counter the nationwide protests.

Thus, under the pretext that power does not need to take to the streets, the right has left this street to the scarlet servants. When we saw the massive mobilization of nationalist activists this Sunday in Jerusalem (nearly 100,000 people gathered in a few hours), the right must have deep regrets today about not having left their "after-party" sooner.

Netanyahu holding the wheel?

Netanyahu is also not free from criticism. Some will say that, since November 1, he has not missed an opportunity to make a mistake between the laborious formation of his government or the allocation of portfolios that are too generous and unsuited to the Religious Zionist right.

During the formation of the government, Netanyahu had promised the Biden administration - worried about the strong presence of the Smotrich-Ben Gvir tandem - that he would "firmly hold the wheel of his government." In reality, the prime minister gave them the impression of freedom: he did not sanction the untimely declarations of his radical partners and sometimes even justified them.

As for the judicial reform, he preferred to align himself, within the limits imposed by the legal adviser, with the hard line of Levin rather than to start a dialogue paving the way for a compromise, to then let the situation deteriorate, dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who until then had been one of his most faithful allies and finally give in under public’s pressure.

More than once in the past, Netanyahu has formed a government using a narrow coalition of 61 lawmakers. Paradoxically, a narrowly elected coalition had imposed an iron discipline and therefore reassuring stability, while the massive victory of the right on November 1 had the opposite effect: instead of gathering forces, it dispersed them.

Instead of pushing elected officials to more humility, it inflated their egos. Instead of promoting governance, it has rolled it. As a result in just three months, the coalition has squandered one of the most striking political successes of the Israeli right.

It certainly finds itself in power, but defeated, bitter, and above all increasingly disavowed by part of its electorate. The latest polls confirm it: the respondents would only give Netanyahu’s Likud party 25 mandates, seven less than those won in November! And only 54 for the entire coalition, which is 10 seats less than in the current Knesset.

So that if any defeat prepares the next victory, it also turns out that any too-clear victory carries within it the seeds of defeat or failure. This was verified, on an international scale, after the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, which led Germany to ruminate on its revenge and to get it in 1939. On an Israeli scale, this was confirmed after the flash victory of the Israeli military during the Six-Day War, which triggered the eternal debate around the territories. And today, it’s being confirmed again after the announcement of the freezing of the judicial reform by Netanyahu.