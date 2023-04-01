Defense minister, whose sacking set off a chain of protests that brought the reform to a halt, is in limbo, yet to receive a termination letter from Netanyahu

Israel's defense minister — whose sacking earlier this week set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that forced the government to suspend a divisive judicial overhaul — will have to apologize for breaking ranks to keep his job, which he is willing to do, Hebrew-language outlets reported.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu verbally dismissed Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday, but is yet to have sent him a formal termination letter, a spokesperson for Netanyahu said. The sacking plunged the country into chaos on Monday, with mass protests including the suspension of international flights piling pressure on the government to halt its bitterly contested plans to overhaul the judiciary.

As of Saturday, Gallant — whose criticism of the Netanyahu-led government's planned judicial reform led to his dismissal — was still on the job, apparently in limbo. According to reports in local media, he is willing to apologize for the timing of his call to halt the controversial legislation, made without coordination with Netanyahu, who was on official visit to London.

It was unclear whether he's willing to issue a more extensive apology over the contents of the speech.

Media reports suggest that coalition members, including Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, asked Netanyahu to reverse his decision and keep Gallant in his post. Deri and Gallant reportedly held talks on Wednesday about a compromise deal with the prime minister.