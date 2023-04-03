Israel's northern border has been on edge in recent weeks, and tensions in the West Bank continue to surge

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is delaying firing his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant due to escalated security tensions, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

Last week, Netanyahu verbally dismissed Gallant for publicly calling on the government to halt its planned judicial overhaul, widely seen as breaking ranks. Despite his sacking – which set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that forced the government to suspend the divisive judicial shakeup – the defense chief has remained in his position in sort of a limbo.

Gallant was reportedly willing to apologize for his criticism and reiterate his loyalty to Netanyahu’s ruling coalition to keep his appointment. Yet, he was only up to apologize for the timing of his speech when he called for the legislation to be ceased while Netanyahu was in London. It was unclear if he would issue a more extensive apology for the contents of the speech.

Israel's northern border has been on edge in recent weeks, with recent attacks blamed on Israel against Iranian-backed targets in Syria. Such airstrikes have also hit regime forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a longtime ally of Iran – leading the Islamic Republic to warn Israel that such incidents would not go unanswered.

Tensions in the West Bank also continue to surge, with three Israeli soldiers wounded in a car-ramming attack and two Palestinian gunmen killed in clashes within the past two days.

On Sunday, Gallant pledged that Israel “will not allow Iranians and [Lebanon’s] Hezbollah to harm us.”

"We are under tension in all sectors. The Iranians are sending their arms to the West Bank and Gaza, and are trying to establish themselves in Syria and at the Lebanese border. We will push them out of Syria to where they should be, and that is in Iran,” he told a group of Israeli soldiers.