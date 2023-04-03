Pro-judicial reform protestors demonstrate in Jerusalem

'Parties expressed both their pain and their concerns, as well as their sincere intention to try to reach as broad an agreement as possible'

Over a hundred demonstrators in favor of the Israeli government's proposed judicial reform gathered on Monday afternoon in front of the residence of Israel's President Isaac Herzog while negotiations took place between different political factions.

The conversations lasted two hours in a "positive" atmosphere and addressed the issue of the selection of judges, which is at the heart of the dispute between the opposition and the coalition over the judicial overhaul.

"The long conversation took place in a good spirit, and in it, the parties expressed both their pain and their concerns, as well as their sincere intention to try to reach as broad an agreement as possible," Herzog's office said in a statement.

The content of the conversations remains unknown. Protestors feel pain and anger towards Herzog and the judges of the Supreme Court, with their main slogan being: "The people demand judicial reform."

There were toxic symbols, such as protesters dressed like deportees in a concentration camp during the Holocaust, protesting against dialogue. It's been seemingly difficult for the Israeli right to mobilize in the leadup to the Passover holiday.

"At the meeting, we discussed complex issues in detail. The joint meeting sharpens the distance that must be crossed and we are determined to continue fighting for a Jewish, democratic, and strong Israel. We put the Declaration of Independence on the table as the basis for a constitution that would anchor rights and values. We thank the president of the state and the president's house for the efforts," the opposition Yesh Atid party said after the meeting.

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev promised on Sunday that the bill on the reform of the judicial system would resume once parliament resumes its summer session.