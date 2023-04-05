Opinion: A different take on Israel's identity crisis amid judicial reform row

In a way the reform of Justice Minister Yariv Levin did a great service to the camp of the losers of the last elections

During 20 centuries of exile, the Jewish people lived around the Beit Knesset, the synagogue. During this long period, the Beit Knesset was the center of Jewish life: center of prayers, study of the Torah and the Talmud, circumcisions, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings and remembrances of the deceased.

In these 20 centuries, the Beit Knesset has not only shaped the specific and collective identity of the Jewish people. It preserved it, served as a bulwark against external threats and allowed the nation to maintain its aspiration to return, one day, to its Promised Land.

From Beit Knesset to Knesset

Seventy five years ago, barely three years after the Holocaust, the dream of these dozens of generations of Jews became a reality. David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the State of Israel. For him and for the founding fathers of the country, the Beit Knesset, the synagogue, had fulfilled its mission of preserving identity.

Back on their land, the Jewish people would be able to get rid of the "shackles" of religious practice and redefine their new identity: Jew in the Diaspora, Israeli in the Land of Israel. And so, in this modern state of Israel that Ben-Gurion wanted to be "like the others," the center of life shifted from the Beit Knesset... to the Knesset.

The Israeli parliament has become the political crucible of the new Israeli democracy. Through the laws it passed, and above all thanks to the political hegemony of the socialist, secular and liberal parties, the Knesset accompanied and validated, during the first three decades of its existence, the new Israeli identity: that of the kibbutz, glorious Israel Defense Forces officers; that of a rich Israeli culture with its music, its literature, its arts. In Israel of the 1950s and 1960s, the ultra-minority Orthodox were often looked upon with condescending smiles as if they were the last vestiges of the Jewish culture which was now gone.

Chief Rabbi Amar’s anecdote

To illustrate this trend, the former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Shlomo Amar, recounts an anecdote that happened to him in the early 1960s when he was a young rabbi: "I met, in a taxi- shuttle that took us to the far north of Israel, a member of a secular kibbutz. He was quite surprised to see that I was wearing a beard and a hat: "But that's over! This era is over," he said, explaining to the Rabbi that his kibbutz had made it a point of honor not to build a Beit Knesset, a synagogue".

“I was 20 years old,” says Chief Rabbi Amar. “And I was taken aback by his question. Eventually I assured him that in thirty years his kibbutz will have a synagogue. And that is indeed what has happened in many other secular kibbutzim.

This turning point was caused by several "earthquakes" which shook Israeli society: first, the Six-Day War and the conquest of the Western Wall. This lightning victory provoked the first religious and spiritual wave in Israeli society. Then the trauma of the Yom Kippur War in 1973, which shook the overconfidence on the part of the military elites. It led many soldiers and officers to examine their conscience and to approach religious practice, the very one that was predicted to disappear.

In addition, this was the awakening of a generation of Sephardic Jews, originally from North Africa, who have not forgiven the left-liberal establishment for having cut them off from their religious traditions when they immigrated and to have "indoctrinated" them to secularism. The success of the Sephardic Orthodox Shas party since 1988 is the expression of this awakening.

These changes allowed the Nationalist Right to win the elections for the first time in 1977. De facto, with the exception of the Yitzhak Rabin (1992-1995) and Ehud Barak (1999-2000) years, the Israeli left almost never returned to power on its own.

Aware of the loss of its parliamentary bastion, this Israeli left, which slid towards the center-left, created an alternative identity bastion: the Supreme Court. A bastion which, to simplify, gives priority to the democratic character of Israel to the detriment of its Jewish character.

Yet if, over the past 30 years, the right has never really denounced the biased conduct of the Supreme Court, it is mainly because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to avoid any friction with the senior judges and any direct confrontation between the legislature and the judiciary. To do so, he has always taken care to form right-wing governments, but always together with a more "moderate" formation on the left of his Likud party.

For the first time, on November 1, Israeli voters decided to place their trust in a powerful right-wing government supported by a solid Orthodox bloc and an equally solid Religious Zionist bloc. And the composition of the Knesset, which was barely tolerable for the descendants of secular and liberal Zionists, has become downright unbearable.

From Beit Knesset to Knesset and from Knesset to Neo-Beit Knesset

If, in recent weeks, tens of thousands of Israelis have descended on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv every Saturday evening to protest against judicial reform, it is certainly because they are (unfairly) frightened of the idea that the current government can transform the State of Israel into a theocratic dictatorship.

But it's probably also because, somewhere in their subconscious, these protesters want to turn their backs on the Knesset that they believe no longer represents them and can no longer play its role. And it's as if, behind this rejection, they aspired to bring out a feeling of collectiveness often buried under more individualistic considerations.

As if, by turning their backs on the parliament, they hoped to find themselves together in this Beit Knesset, from which their ancestors had freed themselves. Because it must be admitted: Kaplan Street has, in recent weeks, looked like a huge open-air secular synagogue! A synagogue in which the "anti-reforms" gather to recite, religiously, the same prayers to the glory of the Gods whose protection they claim: those of Democracy, of the rights of man and of the citizen, of women, of minorities, LGBT.

The Beit Knesset in which they have established a ritual where the same slogans are religiously proclaimed and where huge banners are brandished with the same fervor…. In a way, the reform of Justice Minister Yariv Levin did a great service to the camp of the losers of the last elections: it boosted it and welded it, while it was downcast and divided.

Even if we must deplore certain radical messages conveyed by the organizers of this protest, even if for many there is no doubt that behind the reform lies the eternal desire to depose Netanyahu, the moderate elements of the nationalist right must also salute this movement because it offers protesters the feeling of fighting together for an ideal, for the preservation of an identity which, without this boost, would perhaps have sunk into the oblivion of history.

Some will say that this is the swan song of a "community" which, demographically, no longer plays on equal terms with the Zionist-religious and the Orthodox. Even if this was to be the case, the nationalist right cannot afford the luxury of denigrating such a mobilization. On the contrary, it must be inspired by it.

And who knows, maybe in the end it is through this strange correlation between the large, predominantly secular "Beit Knesset" on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, and the predominantly nationalist Knesset in Jerusalem, that a solution to Israel's current identity crisis will spring forth.