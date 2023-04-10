Benny Gantz’s National Unity party made the biggest gain in popularity with 29 seats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition would have only 46 seats out of 120 in the Israeli parliament (Knesset) should elections be held today, a new poll showed on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s Likud party would secure just 20 seats, falling to third place, the poll released by Israel's Channel 13 revealed. In the last election, the prime minister’s party won 32 seats and his coalition currently holds 64 seats, which indicates a dramatic decline in public support since they came to power.

According to the poll, the opposition bloc led by former prime minister Yair Lapid can now count on 64 seats without the Arab parties, and 74 seats with them. However, Lapid’s Yesh Atid party only came in second with 21 seats, while Benny Gantz’s National Unity party made the biggest gain in popularity with 29 seats, the poll showed.

Meanwhile, the far-right Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties, which ran together during the last election, came fourth with 11 seats—a drop from their current 14 mandates. They are followed by ultra-Orthodox Shas party and United Torah Judaism faction that would get 9 and 6 seats respectively.

A week ago, a different poll conducted by Channel 14 showed dramatically different results, with the coalition winning 58 seats while the opposition would only receive 52 mandates. Likud, according to that survey, would have secured 31 seats. The marked change in Sunday's poll could be linked to Israelis concern over the heightened security situation, with the Passover holiday overshadowed by terrorist attacks and unprecedented rocket barrages from Lebanon and Syria.