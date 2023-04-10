Thousands march to evicted West Bank settler outpost

'We do not give in to terrorism in Evyatar nor in Tel Aviv. If we give in to terrorism here, we will give in to terrorism everywhere in Israel'

An estimated 20,000 Israelis marched on Monday, along with seven ministers and 17 coalition lawmakers, to the West Bank settler outpost of Evyatar in protest of recent terror attacks.

Among the marchers were Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

“We are here not to give in to terrorism, we do not give in to terrorism in Evyatar nor in Tel Aviv. If we give in to terrorism here, we will give into terrorism everywhere in Israel,” Ben-Gvir told i24NEWS.

The marchers' aim was to re-establish the Evyatar outpost after it was forcibly evicted two years ago. The trek started from Tapuach Junction and traveled across West Bank roads in order to reach the outpost by foot. Over a hundred buses brought the participants to the meeting location, and inflatable bouncy houses were installed to entertain children.

Daniella Weiss, head of the Nehala Settlement Movement, told i24NEWS that “when the enemies see that we are not afraid, that we walk around with our children, with our grandchildren, our enemies know we are a strong nation, strong people, and that terror doesn’t terrorize us.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645374725898600448

Security officials reportedly were against the planned action in locations that have often been flashpoints for violence, according to Haaretz, but the government decided to let the march commence. Israeli security forces were claimed to already be “spread thin” by Palestinian attacks on multiple fronts.

The report also revealed that an entire army battalion was being used to secure the event, rather than participating in the manhunt for the perpetrators of a deadly attack that claimed the lives of 20-year-old Maya Ester Dee and 15-year-old Rina Miryam Dee. The two sisters were murdered in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley on Friday, and their mother, who was also a victim of the attack, is still in the hospital in critical condition.