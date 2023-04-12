Israel’s Herzog hopeful for compromise to judicial shakeup

'It’s a potential for a constitutional moment. A moment where we can direct Israel into a stronger and more resilient structure'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog voiced optimism this week that parties would reach a compromise on the government’s controversial judicial overhaul plans, saying ongoing negotiations could lead to a “constitutional moment.”

Since Israel’s government announced plans in January to reform the judiciary – curbing the Supreme Court’s ruling on Basic Laws while also changing the composition of the committee that selects judges – the Jewish state has been gripped by unrest, with Herzog warning of societal collapse.

But it has been two weeks since Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu temporarily ceased the legislation to allow for negotiations with the opposition, which Herzog said were gaining momentum toward a consensus.

“It’s a potential for a constitutional moment,” he told The New York Times (NYT). “A moment where we can direct Israel into a stronger and more resilient structure.”

“I’m carrying a certain historic burden on my shoulders,” Herzog continued. “I’m perhaps the only element in Israeli public life that all parties can feel free to come and speak to and confide with." He noted that he even hopes a compromise could not only resolve the judiciary debate but also other constitutional ambiguities that have gone unsolved since Israel’s establishment in 1948.

Shortly before Netanyahu paused the reform plan following 12 straight weeks of nationwide protests, Herzog presented a compromise of his own dubbed "The People's Plan," and the month prior submitted a five-point proposal.

In the interview with NYT, Herzog warned Israel’s enemies against interpreting the country’s internal divisions as a sign of military weakness, likely referring to recent rocket attacks from armed Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, as well as Palestinian terror attacks against Israelis.

He further called on Iran’s proxies to not try similar attacks on Friday, when Iranians are expected to mark Quds Day and protest against Israel’s existence.

“Don’t fool yourselves,” Herzog said. “We have always been united when it comes to our defense and security. Israel is extremely strong and is capable of taking action if needed.”