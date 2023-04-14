The former defense minister would be able to form a center-left governing coalition if the election was held today, according to a survey

Had an election been held in Israel now, Benny Gantz would be able to form a center-left governing coalition, according to a poll by the Israeli daily Maariv on Friday.

The survey projected Gantz would lead a 69-strong majority coalition consisting of his National Union party, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, the Avigdor Lieberman-led Israel Beiteinu, the two Arab parties Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am, and the dovish Labor and Meretz.

Gants is Israel's former defense minister, who entered politics following a long and decorated career in the ranks of Israel Defense Forces. He ran in several elections as the main competitor to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's current and longest-serving prime minister.

According to the Maariv poll, Netanyahu's Likud party would win 26 parliamentary seats, tied with Gantz's National Unity. Yesh Atid, led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, would come third with 19 seats.

Itamar Ben Gvir's hardline Jewish Power party was projected to win a mere four seats had it run on a separate list from Betzalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism, which was projected to win five seats. The results of these two parties show a clear drop compared to the 14 seats obtained in the last elections, when they ran as a single faction.