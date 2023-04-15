A majority of Israelis, including Likud voters, believe that the economic situation, and not judicial reform, should be the priority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks at a press conference this week did not convince Israelis, according to a poll conducted for Channel 12 and published on Friday. A large majority of Israelis do not agree with the words of the Prime Minister, who had claimed that the wave of attacks hitting Israel was attributable to the previous government.

58 percent of the respondents do not agree with Netanyahu's assertion against only 35 percent who share this opinion. Among the voters of the opposition bloc to the Prime Minister, 89 percent of those polled are in opposition to this statement.

The government in trouble, even on security issues

The respondents were also asked which government, in their opinion, was achieving the best results in general, and not only with regard to the security situation. Of the entire sample, 45 percent think that the Bennett-Lapid government has performed better, compared to 35 percent who think that the Netanyahu government has done a better job overall.

Among the voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc - 67 percent think that the current government is working better, and among the voters of the anti-Netanyahu bloc - 86 percent preferred the previous government.

Erik Marmor/Flash90 Israeli opposition figure Benny Gantz in Jerusalem, Israel.

Regarding the cost of living, 73 percent of respondents said that they thought that the Netanyahu government was mishandling the economic issue, compared to 21 percent who think the opposite.

The poll also indicates that for a large majority of Israelis, judicial reform is not an urgent issue. 74 percent think that the government should make the economic crisis its top priority, and only 19% think that judicial reform is more important. The same applies to Likud voters: 59 percent think that the economic crisis is more urgent, compared to 35 percent who think that judicial reform is the most urgent issue.

The Prime Minister is in free fall in the polls. Support for Likud has collapsed, according to a poll showing that it would lose more than a third of its seats if elections were held today.

In such a case, the leader of the National Union Party Benny Gantz would be largely able to form a government coalition, reveals Friday a new poll by the Israeli daily Maariv. In the event of an election, a 69-seat strong coalition composed of the National Union, Yesh Atid, Israel Beitenou, Hadash-Ta'al, Ra'am, the Labor party and Meretz could be formed.