Benny Gantz widens the gap with Benjamin Netanyahu in latest polls

The current opposition would be able to form a government with 63 seats, compared to 52 for the coalition now in power

A new poll conducted by Channel N12 and published Sunday evening has revealed that the gap between Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu is growing.

The latest figures show that the National Unity Party would become the largest party with 28 seats, compared to 24 for Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud currently in power.

The Yesh Atid party of opposition leader Yair Lapid, would also be in decline in a hypothetical new election, with 20 seats.

Religious Zionism Party of the Minister of Finance Betzalel Smotrich and Jewish Power Party of the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, would together collect 11 seats compared to the 13 in the current government coalition.

When it comes to the ultra-orthodox parties, Shas would lose one seat and fall to 10, while the United Torah Judaism Party would remain stable with 7 mandates.

The Russian-speaking Israel Beitenou party, the far-left Meretz party as well as the Arab parties of Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am, would narrowly pass the eligibility threshold with five seats each. The Labour party and the Arab majority party Balad, meanwhile, would not cross the needed threshold.

The current governing coalition would therefore lose 12 seats and would now have only 52, while the current opposition would be able to form a government with 63 cumulative seats.

In addition, Benny Gantz enjoys a popularity rate of 39 percent, ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu who is credited with 34 percent.