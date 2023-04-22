Ra’am chief's cease-and-desist to Hamas shows he's 'braver than Sadat,' says fmr Likud lawmaker

Ra’am chief Mansour Abbas called on Palestinian leaders to not interfere in the affairs of Arab Israelis in i24NEWS interview

Ra'am party leader Mahmoud Abbas displayed extraordinary courage by calling on the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas to stay out of the affairs of Arab Israelis, former Likud lawmaker Michael Kleiner told the i24NEWS on Saturday.

Mansour Abbas's forthright condemnation of Hamas in his interview with i24NEWS on Friday made a splash in the Israeli political scene.

“A great catastrophe, nothing less than that. The mere thought of dragging Palestinian Arab citizens inside Israel into acts of violence of all kinds brings a new calamity,” Abbas told i24NEWS' Arabic channel. “We must fortify the Arab society from going in this direction. This will serve extremism and extremists, and it strikes our position as Arab citizens here, holders of rights, and as children of the Palestinian people.”

Kleiner told i24NEWS that "the recent statements of the head of the United Arab List, Dr. Mansour Abbas, against the attempt of Hamas and the Palestinian factions to force Arabs into Israel to carry out armed operations against Israel are very important statements that embody the man's courage."

He favorably compared the Arab lawmaker to Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian president who in 1978 became the first leader of an Arab country to sign a peace accord with Israel: "Mansour Abbas is braver than Anwar Sadat!"

The recent wave of Palestinian terror attacks in Israel as well as clashes in the West Bank have, in some ways, spilled over into parts of the Arab-Israeli sector.