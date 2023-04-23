The president says ‘knows who is to blame’ if talks between the government and opposition fail

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said in a series of interviews that will be aired on Sunday evening that there is hope that compromise will be reached on the government’s judicial reform that caused “the most serious internal crisis in the country’s history.”

According to the president, who has been hosting the talks after the government agreed to postpone the legislation process last month, he “knows who is to blame” if these efforts fail.

“This historic responsibility needs to be recorded somewhere,” Herzog told Channel 13 on the eve of Israel’s Memorial Day, followed by Independence Day.

Commenting on the speculations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was using the talks to calm anti-government protests that have been held for the 16th consecutive week on Saturday, Herzog said that “no one is using me.”

“I’m convinced he wants to reach a compromise,” the president claimed, adding that he has “great appreciation for Netanyahu.”

In another interview with the Kan broadcaster, Herzog said that some participants of the talks were trying to “pull the rug” on the negotiation process and emphasized that they “will carry the burden of historic responsibility for the fate of the state and the nation.”

The president also urged the politicians to avoid controversial comments on Memorial Day that commemorates fallen soldiers and terror victims as some bereaved families asked officials not to attend military cemeteries.

“We have one country, we have one state symbol, and we need to bow our heads together and hold ourselves back, breath deeply, and grit our teeth,” Herzog told Ynet.