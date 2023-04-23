Netanyahu cancels appearance at major Jewish conference amid planned protest

JNFA's general assembly will be held in honor of Israel's 75th independence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his participation in a major event held Sunday evening in honor of the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence, probably because of the large protests planned inside and outside the Expo Tel Aviv convention center. But no official explanation was given.

i24News has reached out to the Prime Minister's Office for comment.

The Jewish Federations of North America's general assembly is considered the number one annual conference for American Jewry. Once every five years, it's held in Israel. This year it was timed for the 75th independence day. There are up to 3,000 participants - top activities, leaders and donors.

Thousands of demonstrators had planned to gather in front of the conference center and protest against Netanyahu over the judicial reform, although the legislation is suspended and negotiations are currently underway at the residence of President Isaac Herzog.

“We hope that the people who are coming to protest understand that the event that they're protesting is an event being held by an organization that is so deeply dedicated to the future of Israel and has been so deeply involved in everything that has happened and in the State of Israel,” said JNFA President Eric Fingerhut to JPost.

In a letter to the attendees, the conference organizers wrote, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed us that he is unable to attend tonight's event sponsored by the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization celebrating the last 75 years of our communities' investment and support in the State of Israel's growth and development."

"We thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his message of friendship between our communities and his acknowledgement of the important role North American Jewry has played in the building and development of the State of Israel."

"We look forward to hearing from President Isaac Herzog tonight and wish him continued luck in advancing a compromise agreement on judicial reforms that will be acceptable to the broad majority of Israelis and strengthen Israel's democratic institutions," the message concluded.