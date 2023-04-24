'The numerous demonstrations are proof of the health of Israeli democracy'

When asked about judicial reform on Sunday, on American television, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that he was seeking a compromise around the override clause - one of the most controversial - and that it would not see the light of day as mentioned in the initial plan.

According to the original plan, the clause would allow an absolute majority, consisting of 61 lawmakers out of 120, to 'override' decisions of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to CBS News, the Israeli Prime Minister said he "would not accept that Parliament should have the ability to override the decisions of the Supreme Court, just as he would not accept that the Court could overturn any decision of Parliament."

"Both extremes are an obstacle to the balance of power," he said.

While asserting that there is a "broad consensus" in Israel on the need to "correct" the judicial system, the Prime Minister noted that "there are very different views on how to do it."

"This is an internal issue that we must resolve, and we do so by seeking consensus. As we speak, there are teams mandated by the coalition and opposition parties negotiating at the president's residence. This is the fifth or sixth meeting they have held to seek this compromise, which I believe is the hallmark of democracies. You do not turn away from a problem, you try to solve it," Netanyahu hammered.

The head of government went on to point out that the many demonstrations in the country were proof of the health of Israeli democracy. "I don't think anyone should have any doubt that Israel is, and will remain, a dynamic and vibrant democracy," he said.