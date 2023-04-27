Israeli minister proposes bill to make Zionism a ‘guiding value’ in government decisions

Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf's efforts in the Israeli parliament are part of a larger effort to put the Jewish Nation-State Law into practice

An Israeli far-right minister announced on Wednesday that he will advance legislation in the Knesset to enshrine Zionism as a “guiding and crucial value” in the government's decision-making.

Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf's efforts in the Israeli parliament are part of a larger effort to put the Jewish Nation-State Law into practice.

Wasserlauf, a member of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) partym said the measure would come up for a vote on Sunday, when the Israeli cabinet convenes for its weekly meeting. The minister called the legislation "historic."

“We will continue to wave the flag of Zionism, for settlement and security,” Wasserlauf said in a statement.

A draft text of the proposal says that Zionist principles, “as expressed in the Nation-State Law… will be guiding and crucial values” would be a major factor in all government decisions, “without diminishing from the values anchored in the Basic Laws.”

“The following values express the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in the Land of Israel, among then settlement, security, culture, and Aliyah, as has been recognized, among others, in the Balfour Declaration and the Declaration of Independence, and anchored in the Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People,” the legislation reads.

“The goal of the government decision is to instruct all officials and branches of the government, to give — as part of the considerations included when setting and implementing policy — meaningful consideration to Zionist values,” the bill adds.

Despite the statement by Wasserlauf on Sunday’s vote, Haaretz has reported that the bill is not yet ready.

“Wasserlauf and Ben Gvir are trying to determine facts on the grounds and create support for the move in the media,” a source told the outlet.

Passed in 2018, the Jewish Nation-State Law, which has near-constitutional power as part of the series of Basic Laws that inform and direct Israel’s legislative and judicial branches, defines Israel as the national homeland for the Jewish people and states that "the realization of the right to national self-determination in Israel is unique to Jewish people."