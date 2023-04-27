The right-wing protestors have called for a 'Million Man March' tonight

Following the holiday break, the Israeli government is slated to take up the judicial legislation again, with tensions expected to flare up. A right-wing “Million Man March” has been planned for Thursday night, in favor of the legislative overhaul.

Organizers said they hope the rally will be larger than the anti-government protests that has been taking place for the past four months. Senior Israeli cabinet members are expected to speak at the event, including Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Protestors showing their disdain for the judicial reform took to the streets throughout Israel last Saturday evening, with widespread protests nationwide, marking the 15th consecutive weekend of anti-reform protest.

Speaking with CBS News on Sunday, about judicial reform, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that he was seeking a compromise around the override clause and that it would not see the light of day as mentioned in the initial plan.

However, Israel's Labor Party withdrew from negotiations at President Isaac Herzog's residence on judicial reform compromises, justifying the decision with accusations against the coalition for political maneuvers and parallel agreements in which Labor was not involved.

Following the announcement of a compromise, in March, to postpone the judicial reform bill until the summer, and allow time for negotiations, thousands of reform supporters gathered in Jerusalem to make their voices heard.

The U.S. administration along with the British Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision to freeze the controversial judicial reform and reach a consensus with the opposition. Protests against the judicial reform were organized among the expat Israeli communities in cities like Berlin, London and New York.

The previous pro-reform protests occurred after unprecedented social and economic moves by various parties. The country's labor union announced a general strike; the Director General of Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport included the airport in the workers’ strike.