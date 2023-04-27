Ultra-Orthodox newspaper calls for boycott of pro-judicial reform protest

Nearly a million people are expected in Jerusalem to fight back against the anti-judicial reform movement

Yated Ne'eman, a newspaper popular among the ultra-Orthodox community, called on its readers not to participate in the 'Million Man March' planned in Jerusalem on Thursday in support of the judicial reform proposed by the government.

"We are obviously going in the direction of the right, on the instructions of our rabbis, but this battle does not belong to us and we are not joining it," the newspaper explained.

"We are in favor of judicial reform and against the grip of liberal terror on people's lives through dictatorship, but no ultra-Orthodox will set foot (at this demonstration)," the editorial continued.

"Whoever participates in extreme right-wing demonstrations is not part of our community, he is not one of ours, that's all. He is deprived of his citizenship in the house of God. His passport has expired."

Organizers of Thursday's rally are presenting the demonstration as a response against the vast protest movement that opposes the reform.

The movement in favor of the reform is led by the new Tekuma 23 organization, created by Likud parliamentarian Avichay Buaron, as well as by Beraleh Krombie, a strategic communication advisor and an ultra-Orthodox Chabad follower.

According to the organizers, one thousand privately rented buses are expected to leave from dozens of places in the country to bring people to the rally in Jerusalem.