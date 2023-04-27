By most estimates, nearly 250,000 people are expected to attend the rally

Tens of thousands of people gathered on Thursday evening in Jerusalem for a rally in favor of the government’s judicial reform plan, which has been the subject of numerous protests in recent months.

Organizers called the rally the "March of the Million", with the aim of showing popular support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and their judicial overhaul plan. The protesters descended to the parliament building, which is located across the road from the Supreme Court.

More than a thousand buses were chartered to bring in protesters from across the country, organizers said.

By most estimates, nearly 250,000 people are expected to attend the rally, while Berale Crombie, one of the organizers, told Channel 12 he expected 500,000.

"On our bus network alone, we have exceeded 1,000 buses going to Jerusalem tonight,” he said. “Many more people will come by car or by public transport. We estimate that we will exceed half a million participants.”

Significant police forces are deployed to secure the demonstration and maintain order. The coalition Likud and Religious Zionism parties, which called on their supporters to join the rally, also helped fund it.

"Make it clear that the people are demanding legal reform," urged Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is expected to speak at the protest alongside right-wing lawmakers and other coalition ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Many settlers and activists of the settler movement are also taking part in the demonstration that is supposed to resemble those being held every Saturday in Tel Aviv opposing the judicial overhaul. The rally comes as talks are taking place at the president's residence in Jerusalem between coalition and opposition representatives to reach broad consensus on the reform.