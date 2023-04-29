Israelis rally against judicial overhaul for 17th consecutive week

The government and its supporters say the changes are needed to rein in activist judges who have intruded aggressively into parliamentary politics

Tens of thousands Israelis took to Tel Aviv's streets on Saturday night to protest against a planned judicial overhaul for the seventeenth consecutive weekend.

This is the first demonstration scheduled after Thursday's march in Jerusalem in support of the the proposed judicial overhaul of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right wing government.

For four months, Israelis demonstrated each week, often by the tens of thousands, against the reforms, which sparked a controversy that split the nation and divided the government. Many liberals regard it as a major threat to Israeli democracy.

The government and its supporters say the changes are needed to rein in activist judges who have intruded aggressively into the sphere of parliament and the executive but agreed last month to pause the plans to allow for more consultation.

Many Israelis attest that for them the standoff has opened up profound questions about their country that go beyond the makeup of the Supreme Court and the power of the executive to override its decisions.