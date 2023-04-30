Israeli Parliament reopens in shadow of judicial overhaul debate

The Knesset reconvenes but the feuding parties appear to be no closer to finding a compromise

On Sunday, the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) reconvenes for its summer session. As of now, the judicial reform legislation is sidelined in order to give the different parliamentary parties a chance to reach a mutual compromise.

In the meantime, legislative discussion will focus on passing a national budget, with considerations for the allocation of funds based on the coalition agreements. The Orthodox coalition parties are also seeking to legislate exemptions to the mandatory military service that exists in the country.

Today’s agenda primarily focuses on the cost-of-living issue that plagues Israel. The Knesset will discuss the rental housing market, import reforms, and proposals for civic infrastructure. The final budget proposal must be passed by the 29th of May.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652380586575552513 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the meantime, the feuding coalition and opposition parties are scheduled to continue their talks at the President’s residence, with the Likud party accusing Yesh Atid representatives of doing everything they can to avoid agreements.

According to senior Likud officials, as long as the Yesh Atid party takes part in the talks, it will not be possible to find an agreement. They added that if the negotiations were to be held only with Benny Gantz’s National Unity party then there would be a chance of reaching a compromise.

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen criticized opponents of the judicial reform, saying they will go to any lengths including “compromising Israel's international status,” after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez voiced support for the protest movement.

The legislation, which seeks to restrict the power of the Supreme Court to overturn legislation and give politicians greater influence over the selection of judges, has resulted in an unprecedented rift in Israeli society.