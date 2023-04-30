The soldier was removed from his command position and sentenced to 25 days of probation

An Israeli army officer was dismissed from his post after taking part in a demonstration in uniform in support of judicial reform last week in Jerusalem. His presence did not go unnoticed as he was filmed carrying a stretcher with other protesters.

The soldier, who most recently served as a commander in the Border Guard Corps and previously served as a deputy battalion commander, was subjected to disciplinary proceedings on Sunday, in which he took full responsibility for his actions. He was removed from his command position and sentenced to 25 days of probation.

"This officer on regular duty participated in a demonstration last week while wearing a uniform, in violation of IDF orders. After an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, the officer was tried in disciplinary proceedings, after which it was decided that the officer would be transferred from his position, to a non-command position. Wearing the uniform in a demonstration is against the rules," said an Israeli army spokesman.

Last month, a request was submitted by several military units to the Chief Military Prosecutor, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, as to whether the army allows soldiers to participate in demonstrations.

The prosecutor's office finally ruled that they were allowed to take part in the demonstrations, since the rallies "do not have a political tone."

At the same time, the prosecutor's office stressed that soldiers could only participate in demonstrations in civilian clothes, and only up to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Soldiers were also asked to stay away from sticking points in the rallies, and to avoid "corridor conversations" about the demonstrations within their units so as not to stir up political debate.