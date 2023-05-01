Judicial reform is not on the summer agenda of Israel's parliament

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee has not scheduled any hearings to prepare the reform bills

Consideration of the judicial reform bill is not on the agenda for the summer session of the Knesset, which officially started on Monday after a four-week break. The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee has not scheduled any hearings to prepare the reform bills.

Negotiations to find a compromise will continue at the president's residence. Discussions will resume on Tuesday, as major differences between the opposition and the coalition remain.

Monday will also be marked by a ceremony and speech by the United States House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which will be followed by an address by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a speech by the leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid. No major bills will be debated during the day, as most of the votes will be votes of no confidence.

The feuding coalition and opposition parties are scheduled to continue, but the Likud party accused Yesh Atid representatives of doing everything they can to avoid agreements. According to senior Likud officials, as long as Lapid's party takes part in the talks, it will not be possible to find an agreement. They said if the negotiations were held only with Benny Gantz’s National Unity party then there would be a chance of reaching a compromise.

Netanyahu said, Sunday, during a cabinet meeting that he is convinced that agreements on the controversial judicial reform could be reached. In the meantime, the state budget is expected to dominate the debates, since if it is not passed before May 29, the Knesset will be dissolved and early elections will be held.