Finance Minister Smotrich seizes PA taxes, transfers to victims of terrorism

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich ordered the head of the Israel Revenue Authority to transfer roughly one million dollars to families of terrorism victims, from funds originally earmarked for the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The new transfer comes after $38.1 million was already given to victims of terrorism in January, from what Israel collects in taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. According to a court ruling, the PA can be held liable for terrorist acts due to its "pay-to-slay" stipends.

"I signed an offset of an additional 3.2 million NIS from the PA funds that will go as compensation directly to the families of victims of terrorism according to a court ruling in the Litvak case,” he said, "The State of Israel is putting an end to the financing of terrorism by the Palestinian Authority. We will not allow this absurd situation to continue.”

The government has repeatedly decided in the past to seize the taxes it collects on behalf of the PA because of the monthly financial assistance provided to the families of terrorists. Whether to those imprisoned in Israel, or to the families of those referred to as "martyrs" that died carrying out terrorist attacks or in clashes with the Israeli military.

PA officials remained indifferent to the Israeli decision, making it clear that they will not stop paying salaries to terrorists. Only recently did Brussels agree to stop allowing their funds to be used for incitement against Israel or indirectly reaching terrorist groups. It remains to be seen if the EU will stop allowing their funds to be used in the pay-to-slay policy.