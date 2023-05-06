Israelis rally against judicial reform for 18th consecutive week

Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni set to address Tel Aviv rally

Israelis turned out in tens of thousands to rally on Saturday against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary. This is the 18th consecutive weekend of such protests.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused the overhaul in March after intense pressure and the opposing sides are trying to reach a compromise agreement. But in a sign of the mistrust of his intentions, tens of thousands have continued to protest every Saturday night since.

Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni was among those set to speak at the main rally in Tel Aviv.