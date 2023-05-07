Itamar Ben-Gvir boycotts Prime Minister Netanyahu's weekly cabinet meeting

The boycott continues the back and forth tensions between Netanyahu and his Minister of National Security, whose party already boycotted votes in the Knesset

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir kept his word by boycotting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet meeting on Sunday, along with the other members of the Jewish Power party.

The ministers of the far-right party intended to protest against the return of the bodies of three terrorists belonging to the Lion's Den group, who were killed during an Israeli operation on March 12. Ben-Gvir described the decision as a "serious mistake."

The boycott continues the back and forth tensions between Netanyahu and his Minister of National Security, whose party has already boycotted votes in the Knesset last week, to denounce the alleged laxity of the government in the response against Hamas following the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Could this be the beginning of the end for the current coalition?

"Itamar Ben-Gvir has no interest in dismantling the government, but he also has no interest in remaining in a government that is right-wing only on paper. Ben-Gvir has a list of demands that includes more than 10 points, all of them election promises not of Jewish Force but of the Likud and the whole of the right. Let them achieve two or three things out of everything that was promised to the public!" a source in the Jewish Power party said on Sunday.

According to many analysts, Ben-Gvir, who's party has slid in the polls, does not intend to jeopardize the coalition, but rather to divert attention from his failures in the fight against crime.

Nevertheless, the dialogue between Netanyahu and the far-right leader has continued to be strained for the moment.