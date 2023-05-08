Israel to allocate over $1.37 billion of state budget to ultra-Orthodox community

The overall state budget will amount to $133 billion in 2023 and $141 billion in 2024; Israel's gov has until May 29 to successfully vote the budget through

Israel’s government will allocate over $1.37 billion of the 2023-2024 state budget for the demands of the ultra-Orthodox community as part of coalition deals with religious parties.

The document detailing the budget specified that nearly $690,000 of such funds will go to yeshivas and over $496,000 to teachers at ultra-Orthodox educational institutions, in an effort to bring their salaries in line with those in mainstream schools.

Almost $140 million will reportedly go to the Jerusalem, Tradition, and Mount Meron Ministry, and a similar sum to a government body for the socioeconomic development of the ultra-Orthodox community. Another $78,000 will go toward forming an Authority for Jewish Identity – a body whose function and purpose remain unclear.

Millions more will go toward various religious purposes.

The overall state budget will amount to $133 billion in 2023 and $141 billion in 2024, up from $124 billion in 2022. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has until May 29 to successfully complete two remaining budget votes on the parliament floor.

Upon the release of the budget, a spokesperson for Israel’s Finance Ministry said among its chief objectives were reducing the cost of living, reducing market concentration and business sector bureaucratic barriers, developing infrastructure and housing stock, and combating undeclared money. In March, Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hailed the budget as a “critical step” for promoting economic stability.

Yet, critics maintain that the budget does not go far enough to reduce the soaring cost of living.