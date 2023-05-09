Different politicians from across the board have voiced their support, Smotrich said Israel is 'in good hands'

Across Israel's political parties, support was voiced for operation "Shield and Arrow" in Gaza. Launched today as a response to 100s of rockets fired over the past two months, in a tense period of escalations.

The operation, to halt the upsurge in attacks carried out by various Palestinian terrorist groups, was in consideration for a few weeks, but weather and other factors postponed the reaction. Real threats from all directions, at the same time, were also taken into account.

Last month, Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate assessed that “the danger of war is increasing in the coming year.” Defense Minister Gallant said, Israel operated "under the assumption that limited confrontations could be held, but this is a phenomenon that is disappearing."

Nevertheless, Israel political leaders are backing the decision. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was the first to praise the operation, saying "it's about time! [lit: the time has come!]"

"The IDF and the Shin Bet [Israel's internal security agency] precisely carried out their mission tonight against the leadership of the Islamic Jihad [PIJ] in the Gaza Strip. Any terrorist who harms the citizens of Israel will regret it," said Gallant, "we will chase and catch our enemies."

"The citizens of Israel are in good hands and those who harm us should know that they will not be acquitted," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and thanked "the IDF and the security forces for the implementation."

"A big hug to the residents of the south," continued the minister, and also gave thanks "to the citizens of Israel who give their trust, even when it is impossible to say everything in real time. The IDF is ready to continue."

"I said last week and I say now - our enemies were wrong in their assessment of the situation," stated Benny Gantz, former Defense Minister and Chief of Staff, "I welcome the important action tonight in the Gaza Strip and the preservation of the offensive policy."

"The IDF and the security forces will be fully supported in every operation," Gantz said about his political opponents, "I hope that the government will know how to conduct itself in the required combination of determination and responsibility in the future as well."

"I want to give strength to the security forces for the operation against the PIJ in Gaza," former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on twitter, "the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip know this morning that the intelligence community and the security forces are following their every move and their accruing reckoning will come to a close."

"A strong Israeli response, at a place and time that is convenient for us, is the way to deal with the terrorism from Gaza," Lapid said, "we will stand behind all operational activity for the protection of the residents of the south."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was scheduled to participate in a state visit to India, but as soon as he landed, he released a statement, "In light of the events in Israel, I decided to cut short the diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after my meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."