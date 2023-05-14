These remarks come hours after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization

During the ministerial cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the success of the operation “Shield and Arrow,” which he said brought about a significant change in the Gaza Strip with the weakening of the command of the Islamic Jihad.

"We have changed the equation on the ground by thwarting the entire top of the Islamic Jihad. Well done!" said the prime minister.

On Saturday evening, Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect at 11 p.m., and has so far been respected. The truce was mediated by Egypt with National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi expressing his gratitude to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi for his efforts.

During the operation, which lasted almost five days, the Israeli military stepped up targeted eliminations among the Islamic Jihad leadership, killing several of its commanders and targeting strategic positions as well as weapons stockpiles.

In response, the terror group fired nearly 1,300 rockets, including around 1,000 that actually hit Israeli territory. In total, the conflict left two dead in Israeli territory, including a Palestinian worker, and 33 people killed in Gaza.