‘It’s money time:’ Israel’s President Herzog urges progress in judicial reform talks

Teams from opposition and coalition parties are again meeting at the President’s Residence to discuss changes to Israel's judicial system

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday seemingly urged that progress be made soon between the parties negotiating a compromise to the government’s proposed judicial overhaul.

“It’s money time,” Herzog said, according to his office.

Israel’s right-wing ruling coalition government has proposed sweeping changes that would limit the Supreme Court's power to rule against the legislature and executive branch while giving ministers more power in appointing judges.

In March, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to temporarily halt the overhaul legislation process to allow a “real opportunity for real dialogue,” as significant public and international pressure have brought on 19 straight weeks of protests. Herzog then called on Netanyahu and opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz to negotiate the terms of the controversial reform package for the Jewish state’s judiciary.

On Tuesday, teams from opposition and coalition parties were again meeting at the President’s Residence to discuss changes to the judicial system.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin – one of the ruling coalition’s judicial overhaul champions – said this week that the government could soon unilaterally advance reforms. He also reportedly demanded that one of his core changes be made over the next two months, threatening to resign from his position if not done so.

On Monday, Lapid and Gantz both said they wanted to continue with the negotiations, but demanded that progress be made soon.