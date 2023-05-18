Israeli opposition parties deny any progress on judicial reform negotiations

Allegedly the opposing teams agreed on two issues, which would have given them more breathing room to continue negotiating

The two parties involved in the judicial reform negotiations denied any progress. Teams from the opposition and coalition are meeting at the President’s Residence to discuss changes to Israel's judicial system, but are making little progress.

"There is no agreement at the president's residence," said Benny Gantz's National Unity party, adding that "there is still a long way to go on all issues."

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party said that until all the issues are resolved, "rumors of concessions and agreements are just useless leaks.”

The two parties denied reports of a breakthrough on Wednesday. Israeli media reported that the teams were close to a compromise on two of the issues on the agenda.

Allegedly the opposing teams agreed on the "reasonableness" clause in legislation and government decisions. The second one had to do with the status of legal advisers, according to the Israeli broadcaster Kan. Agreement on these two points would have given both sides more time to continue working on more contentious issues.

This came a day after President Isaac Herzog interrupted the negotiations to stress the urgent need for progress, six weeks after the start of a process that has yet to yield any results. “It’s money time,” Herzog said, according to his office.

However, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin – one of the ruling coalition’s judicial overhaul champions – said this week that the government could soon unilaterally advance reforms. Reportedly, he also threatened to resign if one of the core changes were not made over the next two months.