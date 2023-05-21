Israel’s National Security Minister Ben-Gvir ascends Jerusalem’s Temple Mount

'None of Hamas's threats will help. We are the owners of Jerusalem and the entire Land of Israel,' said Ben-Gvir

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday morning ascended the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, the site’s administration said.

Ben-Gvir's visit comes four months after his first visit as a minister, and two days after the Jerusalem Day national holiday. The minister reportedly informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday of his intention to visit the holy site.

“Happy to go up to the Temple Mount, the most important place for the people of Israel. It must be said that the police are doing a wonderful job here, and once again proving who are the owners of Jerusalem. All of the threats from Hamas won't help them, we are the owners of Jerusalem and the entire Land of Israel,” the minister said, apparently responding to recent threats made by Palestinian terrorist groups on the occasion of Jerusalem Day.

His previous visits to the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews and third-holiest for Muslims who refer to it as the Haram al-Sharif, often sparks threats from Palestinian factions and backlash from the wider Arab world.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry was first to respond to the news of the visit, issuing a statement condemning in the "strongest terms" the "storming of the blessed Mosque."

The visit also comes amid a coalition battle over the budget, and the minister also commented “remember our brothers in the Negev and the Galilee,” referring to Israelis living in the periphery areas of the country. Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party holds the portfolio for the Negev and Galilee regions, and has been boycotting the government over the finance minister's allocation of funds.

“In the upcoming budget, we must invest in the Negev and the Galilee. Jerusalem is our soul, the Negev and the Galilee are our soul. We must invest, we must operate there, we must be the owners of both the Negev and the Galilee, and make it the basis for the budget,” Ben-Gvir stressed.

The minister has previously threatened to leave the coalition if Netanyahu doesn’t meet his demands.