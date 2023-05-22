The religiously-toned comment throws more fuel onto an already enflamed public that is upset with the proposed government budget

Chairman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism faction Moshe Gafni mocked the attire of Israel's Eurovision representative Noa Kirel, during a budget debate in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Monday.

The lawmaker said that the students of ultra-Orthodox schools deserve to receive the same budget as students at Israel's secular schools. Gafni then mentioned his daughter, who studied at a religious institute, and referenced the pop star sensation.

"My daughter, who I just spoke of, wasn't raised on Noa Kirel," he said. "So what? Because of that, she doesn't deserve a budget? By the way, I would also donate some clothes to her, so she can have some," in an apparent referral to her performance costumes, which those in the conservative religious sector would consider immodest.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Head of the finance committee and chairman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, MK Moshe Gafni, in a finance committee meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem.

Several political figures lambasted Gafni, most taking to Twitter. Yesh Atid lawmaker Merav Ben Ari called the remarks "repugnant". Leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, said, "This is not Iran."

Kirel herself was involved in an international scandal this week, after Poland reacted harshly to her comments made at Eurovision. She said she was gratified that the Polish judges awarded her the full twelve points, considering her “family’s past there during the Holocaust.”

However, when Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met Kirel to congratulate her for reaching third place at the Eurovision, the premier's wife saw past the pop star’s attire and said, “I also saw this in your eyes. In the end, everything comes from within.”