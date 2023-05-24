The bill passed on second and third readings by a 64-55 vote

Israel’s parliament passed the state budget for the remainder of 2023 early on Wednesday by a 64-55 vote.

The bill’s approval on second and third readings comes after friction between the coalition and several of its parties, which put the government at risk of reaching the budget deadline on Monday and sending Israel to automatic elections.

Notably, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held extensive talks with leaders from Jewish Power and United Torah Judaism factions.

Right-wing firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, had demanded additional funds for spending in the West Bank.

Some $68.5 million will go to Jewish religious students, with a total of $1.37 billion allocated to the ultra-Orthodox community.

Several thousand protesters gathered in Jerusalem while lawmakers deliberated Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu praised the coalition for coming together and reaching an agreement on the allocation of state funds.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid blasted the budget for neglecting young children, saying it “breaks apart the future of the State of Israel.” Netanyahu, he charged, is living in “an alternate reality.”

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the budget will "provide stability and certainty to the economy."

The Knesset, Israel’s legislature, is expected next to vote on the 2024 budget and law regulating settlements.