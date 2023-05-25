Jibril Rajoub is famous for threatening Israel with nuclear annihilation and calling for the eradication of the Jewish state from 'the sea to the river'

An Israeli parliamentary member of the opposition Labor Party, Gilad Kariv, will travel to the West Bank's Ramallah on Sunday to meet with senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub.

Gadi Baltiansky, considered the architect of the Geneva Initiative, will join Kariv in the meeting with Rajoub, Channel 14 News reported.

The member of the opposition has no official role in final negotiations, nor does Baltiansky, though he was formerly a member of the Israeli negotiating team with the Palestinians, and actively participated in numerous summits on the subject.

In 2007, the Fatah official claimed that Israel is the "cancer in the region,” and Rajoub also called for the destruction of the Jewish state, when he said all the land “from the sea to the river, will come back to us.”

In 2013, he went so far as to threaten nuclear annihilation: “Until now, we don’t have nuclear weapons, but if we had, from the morning we would use it. We Palestinians are the enemies of Israel and no one else. Our resistance as members of the Fatah movement is always on the agenda in all its forms.”

According to the Channel 14 report, the upcoming meeting was described as an attempt to revive Baltiansky’s initiative that called for the recognition of the 1967 border, and the annexation of the Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem, for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia recently presented a set of demands for the United States and Israel in order to normalize relations with the Jewish state and to be the latest Arab nation to join the Abraham Accords. The U.S. must approve a Saudi civilian nuclear program, unfreeze a weapons deal, and finally sign a bilateral defense treaty.

As part of the conditions, Israel would be required to seriously undertake peace talks with the Palestinians. However, it would unlikely be with the opposition party member Kariv, nor his compatriot Baltiansky.