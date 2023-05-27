Report: Bill targeting foreign funding for NGOs off govt agenda

Likud officials admit that 'there are difficulties with the proposed bill' amid pressure from within and without Israel

The Israeli government will not vote on a draft bill seeking to impose a 65 percent tax on foreign government donations to Israeli and Palestinian organizations, according to a report in Israeli media.

The reported decision to stall the proposed legislation comes amid criticism in Israel and abroad.

The motion, proposed by Likud lawmaker Ariel Kallner, stipulates that any non-governmental nonprofit engaging in public advocacy two years before or after receiving a donation from a foreign government will lose its status as a public institution; consequentially, it will no longer be eligible for tax exemptions and will be hit with a 65-percent income tax.

Introducing the bill in March, Kallner spoke of the “extent that delegitimization organizations operate within Israel and how foreign governments harm Israeli sovereignty” by bankrolling such organizations.

The bill received fierce criticism from some of Israel’s closest allies, including the United States, France, and Germany.

According to a report in Walla News, it will be shelved until the government can work out a new approach. Sources close to Kallner acknowledged there were "difficulties with the proposed bill."