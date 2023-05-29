Israelis rebuild a seminary at the highly contentious Homesh outpost

Before dawn on Monday, students and volunteers move a yeshiva school off of disputed land in Northern Samaria and onto state-owned land

After the Israeli military (IDF) revoked a military order that barred Israelis from living in the highly contested area, a yeshiva seminary was constructed before dawn on Monday in Homesh.

Students and volunteers helped move the school off of disputed land.

"This is a historic moment, a step toward rectifying the terrible injustice of the expulsion from Samaria. We have been working day and night to rectify the injustice against not only those displaced, but the entire people of Israel," said Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan.

Located in the northern West Bank, the fledgling town was abandoned after the 2005 disengagement that saw Israel evacuate 21 communities in the Gaza Strip and five in the West Bank. The government made a partial repeal in March, to allow the return of some communities. The IDF signed the final order to reenter Homesh in May.

However, the decision was not kindly received by the U.S., who’s spokesman Matthew Miller said "we are deeply troubled by the Israeli government's order that allows its citizens to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank, which according to Israeli law was illegally built on private Palestinian land.”

"Advancing Israeli settlements in the West Bank is an obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution," Miller added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663044119734755329 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, was positive about the reopening of the school, which he said “symbolized the move from a destructive government to construction and development of the entire State of Israel.”

“We struggled and we did it,” National Missions Minister Orit Strock, a member of the Religious Zionism Party, also hailed the move as keeping a promise to its voters, and added, “you believe that it can be ruined, believe that it can be fixed.”