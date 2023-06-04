Israeli lawmaker gets into incident with anti-reform protesters in New York City

After being followed, Simcha Rothman grabs a megaphone from the protestor who was harassing him, who then filed a complaint at the police

New York City police announced on Saturday night that they closed the complaint filed by a protester who had harassed Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman, who grabbed a megaphone from the complainant, according to Haaretz.

According to the NYPD, the complaint was filed by a 33-year-old woman regarding an incident on Madison Avenue. She claimed that Rothman grabbed the megaphone, which was secured around her neck, and that he acted violently. However, there were no visible injuries, and the complaint was closed.

Left-wing activists protested against Rothman, sticking to him on his way to a hotel in Manhattan, where he stayed ahead of Sunday's "Celebrate Israel" parade.

“A small group of violent protesters attacked my wife and me as we walked in New York late at night,” Rothman recounted the incident, from his perspective.

"They blocked my path, stepped on the foot of my wife, Chana, and uttered profanities, including death wishes. My security guards called the police, explained where we were and we continued walking, ignoring the protesters.”

"At one point, the protesters realized they weren't bothering us, then put their megaphone to our ears (which constitutes aggression) and shouted. The guards and I told them, again and again, to stop and move away, but they continued,” he added regarding the complaint.

After the warnings, Rothman said, "I took the megaphone the protester had put in my ear, without touching her, of course. After about half a block, we reached a place where we could wait for the police. She accompanied me to the hotel and the incident was over".

After the incident, Shany Granot-Lubaton, who organized the protests in New York, said, "Manhattan is not Hadera. This is democracy, and we can say what we want to his face. No police officer is going to stop us from using our freedom of expression."