Tens of thousands rally against judicial reform in Tel Aviv

Protesters in Tel Aviv hit out at alleged govt inaction over deadly violence hitting Arab communities

Tens of thousands of Israelis turned out on Saturday to the weekly protest in Tel Aviv against a contentious judicial reform, the 23rd weekend of rallying.

Israeli media estimated that between some 80,000 attended the main rally on Kaplan Street, along thousands of others in numerous locations around the country where smaller rallies were held. In Tel Aviv, many roads were closed to traffic due to the protests.

Some protesters held signs taking the government to task over alleged inaction on a soaring crime wave that has affected the country's Arab minority.

Since the start of the year, some 100 people have been killed in crime-related violence in Arab Israeli communities, according to NGOs.

The government's reform proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

The government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a coalition between his Likud party and hard-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.