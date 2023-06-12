Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wants to use the agency toward ending the murderous violence among the Arab-Israeli community

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir tasked the Shin Bet internal security agency to investigate murder in the Arab-Israeli community. The agency primarily deals with counterterrorism operations.

"I have asked the Shin Bet to investigate all cases of murder in Arab society," Ben Gvir said Monday at the opening of his faction's meeting in the Israeli parliament.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that the Shin Bet would be used to end murderous violence among the Arab-Israeli community. However, security and justice officials have spoken out against expanding the mandate from terror to domestic crime.

Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90 Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at a ceremony at the national police headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel.

Ben Gvir claimed that his yet-to-be-adopted National Guard plan, which calls for the hiring of 1,000 new police officers, would also help solve the problem, which he blamed on his predecessors. "It takes time,” he said.

“The government has been working in recent months with a sharp increase in gun seizures, compared to 2022. This year, 1,287 firearms have been seized compared with 1,041. So there are achievements, the police are working , but the streets are still bleeding," stated the national security minister.

The party leader also sent a message to his coalition, which is currently negotiating with the opposition over changes to the justice system to resolve the national divide over the government's judicial reform plan, "we have no mandate to make a false reform," and declared, "we cannot disappoint our voters.”

The rising tide of violence in Israel reached an ominous threshold, with over 100 Arab-Israelis killed this year, mostly in familial or criminal disputes. The last few days have been particularly violent, with 10 deaths in the space of just three days. According to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, there are over 2 million Arabs, or 21% of the population.