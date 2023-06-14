Israeli parliament to vote on Judicial Selection Committee candidates

The proposal to change the composition of the committee along with other aspects of the reform sparked mass protests in Israel

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, is set on Wednesday to vote for new members of the Judicial Selection Committee that has been at the center of the judicial reform controversy.

The voting would start shortly before noon (local time) and is expected to last three hours. The list of nine candidates for the two slots on the panel was finalized on Monday.

Traditionally one of the seats is given to a member of the opposition. At least one of the candidates also has to be female.

This time, however, the list of Knesset candidates only has one opposition member included with the majority being from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party: Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid), Avihai Boaron (Likud), Tally Gotliv (Likud), Uriel Busso (Shas), Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), Moshe Saada (Likud), Eli Dalal (Likud), Moshe Passal (Likud), Yitzhak Kreuzer (Otzma Yehudit).

Apart from two parliament members, the committee also includes the High Court of Justice president, two justices, two Bar Association attorneys, the minister of justice and another minister. The panel makes High Court appointments and selects lower court judges.

Earlier in January, Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin came forward with a judicial reform proposal that includes changing the rules of the judicial selection committee. Levin’s supporters argue that attorneys and justices on the panel can form a majority to nominate the candidates that they prefer without taking into consideration the will of the electorate represented by lawmakers.

However, the proposal to change the composition of the committee along with other aspects of the reform sparked mass protests in Israel that has been ongoing for 23 weeks despite Netanyahu halting the advancement of the legislation in March to allow the coalition and opposition to come up with a compromise during talks at the president’s residence. Nevertheless, the issue of the judicial panel reportedly remains one of the hardest to find consensus on.