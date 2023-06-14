Opposition heads Lapid, Gantz say judicial overhaul talks on pause until second member of panel chosen; vote required to commence within 30 days

Israel's parliament on Wednesday voted to approve opposition Yesh Atid lawmaker Karine Elharrar to the Judicial Selections Committee while rejecting the candidacy of the Likud candidate Tally Gotliv – considered by some as a win-win for the ruling coalition and the opposition.

After the results were announced, Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and National Unity chief Benny Gantz said negotiations over the government's proposed judicial overhaul would be paused until the second member of the panel was chosen. That vote is required to commence within 30 days.

The outcome marked a win for the opposition, which conditioned the continuation of judicial overhaul talks on the selection of one of its members to the committee.

It was not immediately clear how the coalition would react to the results. Gotliv had refused coalition calls to drop out of the race as part of an effort by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the selection of the panel’s two representatives.

The list of nine candidates for the two slots on the panel was finalized on Monday. However, last-minute negotiations over the candidates threatened to delay the vote.

Traditionally, one of the seats is given to a member of the opposition, and at least one of the candidates must be female.

This time, though, the list of Knesset candidates only had one opposition member included — Elharrar — with the majority being from Netanyahu’s Likud party.

According to reports, a request was put out from Netanyahu's camp asking all of the nominees from his coalition to stand down, thereby clearing the list of candidates in an effort to achieve a one-month postponement of the vote. Likud member and candidate Tali Gottlieb reportedly refused, leading to yelling within the Likud faction meeting, while a number of candidates withdrew accordingly.

Meanwhile, Gantz spoke with Israel's President Isaac Herzog and informed him that if the coalition violated the agreement to elect one opposition representative to the committee, "this will mean the termination of the talks at the president's house."

Lapid in turn accused Netanyahu of losing control over the coalition government.

Apart from two parliament members, the committee also includes the High Court of Justice president, two justices, two attorneys from the Israeli Bar Association, the minister of justice, and another minister. The panel makes High Court appointments and selects lower court judges.

Earlier in January, Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin came forward with a

judicial reform proposal that includes changing the rules of the judicial selection committee. Levin’s supporters argue that attorneys and justices on the panel can form a majority to nominate the candidates that they prefer without taking into consideration the will of the electorate represented by lawmakers.

However, the proposal to change the composition of the committee along with other aspects of the reform sparked mass protests in Israel that have been ongoing for 23 weeks, despite Netanyahu halting the advancement of the legislation in March to allow the coalition and opposition to come up with a compromise during talks at the president’s residence. Nevertheless, the issue of the judicial panel reportedly remains one of the hardest to find consensus on.