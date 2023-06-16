Opposition leader slams Netanyahu over looming U.S.-Iran nuclear deal

These accusations come amid multiple reports circulating in recent weeks claiming Washington and Tehran are about to reach an informal agreement

Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on Friday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “losing America’s attention” and not being able to prevent the U.S. and Iran from signing a nuclear agreement.

“Despite all the attempts to call it by other names, what the U.S. and Iran are about to sign is a nuclear agreement. Furthermore, this is exactly the same nuclear agreement they tried to promote during the change of government and we managed to prevent it by working quietly and intensively with the government. If this agreement is signed now, it is a colossal failure of the government,” Lapid tweeted.

According to the politician, the prime minister lost influence in Washington due to his government's judicial overhaul plan, which the Biden administration has repeatedly expressed concerns about.

“Because of the coup d'état, Netanyahu lost American attention and the ability to influence and stop a bad and dangerous agreement. He should announce that the coup is canceled, fly to Washington and do everything so that the agreement is not signed. As in the past, we will mobilize to help from the opposition as well,” Lapid added.

Netanyahu’s Likud party responded by reminding that the prime minister was the one to convince the Trump administration to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu's firm stance brought the U.S. out of the dangerous original nuclear agreement with Iran and even today prevents a return to it. Yair Lapid, who supported the dangerous original nuclear agreement with Iran and gave free gas fields to Hezbollah, is the last one who can preach morals to Prime Minister Netanyahu, who for years has been leading the determined international fight against the Iranian nuclear program,” the party said.

“Unlike Lapid, who committed to the U.S. a "no surprises" policy, Prime Minister Netanyahu was not ready to give such a commitment and even made it clear that with or without an agreement, Israel will work to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons,” they added.