Israeli justice minister ‘determined’ to continue pushing judicial reform

The statement comes one day after Israeli opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz suspended their participation in talks with the govt

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin discussed Friday the government's legislative push to pass the proposed judicial overhaul, saying he’s “determined” to continue the processes needed to eventually vote it into law.

“I’m willing to do everything in my power to pass the required legislation to implement the much-needed reform in the judiciary,” Levin said. The government argues that these changes are necessary to restore a balance among the branches of government.

The thanked his followers on the Telegram platform for "the important support in the steps I am making for a fair justice system," while also referring to a "difficult week" in the talks with the opposition.

The statement comes one day after Israeli opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz suspended their participation in talks with the government.

The divisive plan gave rise to Israel's most severe domestic crisis in years. It has sparked mass protests for 23 successive weeks, typically by tens of thousands who decry the reforms as a threat to Israel's democracy.

Lapid and Gantz announced their decision to back out of the talks at a joint press conference Wednesday, after parliament failed to elect representatives to the judicial selection committee, a body in charge of appointing judges to Israeli courts.