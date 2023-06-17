For 24th week, Israelis protest against judicial reform

In central Tel Aviv, where the largest rally took place, the protesters charged that Netanyahu was 'stalling to wear down opposition'

Israelis protested in Tel Aviv and other cities for a 24th straight week against the government's judicial reform plans, days after opposition leaders abandoned negotiations on the controversial reform.

On Wednesday, however, opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz suspended their participation in the talks, after parliament failed to elect a member of the coalition to the committee to select judges.

In central Tel Aviv, where the largest rally took place, the protesters charged that Netanyahu was stalling to wear down opposition, but vowed to "stop him."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rightist government's proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

Netanyahu's government, a coalition between his Likud party and hard-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

Opponents regard them as a threat to Israeli democracy and US President Joe Biden is among the several Israeli allies to have voiced concern.