Ayelet Shaked expresses criticism of coalition government, Religious Zionism over judicial reform

The former Justice Minister revealed that she had proposed solutions to Yariv Levin to pass reform of the judiciary system

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked expressed criticism of the coalition government, particularly ministers from her own political party, Religious Zionism, regarding judicial reform.

In an interview with Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan 11 this weekend, Shaked said, "If we fight for everything, we'll have nothing left. That's why, using the tools available, I did what was necessary through political processes to get a majority on the committee. I included the opposition representative and the two representatives of the Lawyers' Office. I implemented my ideology without disrupting Israeli society or ruining the economy."

Shaked, who has temporarily retired from politics, also criticized Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party and current Finance Minister, as well as Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party and current Internal Security Minister.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Ayelet Shaked casts her vote at a voting station in Tel Aviv, Israel, during the Knesset Elections.

"They represent a small part of religious Zionism. They got a lot of votes because of the consequences of the 'government of change', but I don't think that will happen next time. Religious Zionism deserves a more varied and less infantile representation."

She also revealed that when the protests against judicial reform began, she proposed a solution to Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

"I suggested that he replace the two Lawyers' Bureau representatives with public figures he would appoint. He could have reached an agreement with [Supreme Court President Esther] Hayut and demanded that she appoint conservative judges who are already in the system. And that's ultimately what he'll do. ... And there are other ways to reduce reasonableness," she added.

Shaked also expressed her belief that the reform negotiations between the coalition and the opposition, which are being held at the president's residence in Jerusalem, will resume, claiming that this is the only chance of reaching a solution.