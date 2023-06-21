Israeli ultra-Orthodox lawmaker says LGBT more dangerous than Islamic terrorists

Israel's United Torah Judaism party member, Yitzhak Pindrus, doubles down, saying gay relations more dangerous than 'Islamic State, Hezbollah and Hamas'

Israeli lawmaker from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, Yitzhak Pindrus, said homosexual relations were more dangerous than “the Islamic State, Hezbollah and Hamas,” in an interview with Channel 12 news.

"I realized that perhaps I hadn't explained my message correctly, now I'm going to try to do it better. In my opinion, the most dangerous thing for the State of Israel - more than the Islamic State, Hezbollah and Hamas, is the decadence of forbidden relationships," Pindrus declared.

He excused his opinion as coming from the old testament Bible, saying, “because that's what's written in the Torah.” He has been known to be hostile toward the LGBT community, and double downed in his latest interview.

According to the UTJ lawmaker, it was his duty to personally prevent the Pride parade and stop the LGBT movement. He went so far as to say that homosexual relations are "more dangerous than living without the Israeli army,” he even brushed aside entire economic ramifications from the judicial overhaul.

“I must prevent gay pride and prevent this movement,” Nor was the economy important to him, rather “this [LGBT community] is the most dangerous thing for the State of Israel.”

His comments followed a terror attack Tuesday in which four Israelis were killed. Nahman Shmuel Mordoff was the youngest victim, at 17 years old, from Ahiya. Elisha Anteman, another teenager of 18, from Eli. Harel Masood, 21, from Yad Binyamin. And Ofer Fairman, 63, from Eli.